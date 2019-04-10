‘Hey Jude’: It’s the singing Avengers

So, the Avengers can sing.

Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo broke into song this week during their press tour for “Avengers: Endgame.”

It may be a mater of taste, but Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo broke into song this week during their press tour for “Avengers: Endgame,” giving the world their rendition of “Hey Jude” by The Beatles.

Downey posted the video of the actors that play Captain America, Thor, Iron Man and the Hulk to his Instagram account.

“Goodtimes to be had by all,” Downey said.

It’s racked up more than 11 million views and even if they’re not great singers, at least they’re entertaining.

It’s good to be an Avenger these days.

Your new film is the most-anticipated movie of the year and hits theaters in a couple of weeks.

And when the films are done, there’s always the possibility of a Beatles cover band.

It’s just a thought.

