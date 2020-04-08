Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office issue citations for violation of order

South Texas authorities shut down an eight-liner business that was continuing to operate despite the Shelter at Home Order.

The incident happened on Tuesday, April 7th when the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at the 4900 block of Rogers Road in Edinburg, Texas.

When authorities arrived, they found multiple vehicles parked outside the property.

Sheriff’s deputies entered the home and found 13 people and 18 eight-liner machines.

The owner was not located; however, every individual received a citation for violating the emergency order.

Sheriff J.E. “Eddie Guerra” would like to remind the public that not only are these establishments illegal, but they are also violating the shelter at home order which poses a safety hazard to others.