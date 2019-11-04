High School Hit: Student Accused In Murder-For-Hire Plot

A Florida high school student has been arrested after he allegedly tried to hire a hitman to kill a school employee.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies obtained private direct messages from an Instagram account registered to 18-year-old Nicholas Robert Godfrey. The messages show how he tried to put a hit on the employee.

“I need a guy who could kill someone,” Godfrey wrote in one of the messages, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said Godfrey also offered the recipient $100,000 for the victim’s head.

“No joke, I need him eliminated as soon as possible,” one message read.

