Laredo Police are called out to the 2600 block of Springfield and Stewart.

There is an unconfirmed situation developing at this moment.

As a precautionary measure, Tarver Elementary has been placed on lockdown.

Authorities would like to advise the public not to worry, as this is only done to further the security of the campus and its students.

We will update you on this case as it becomes available.

Authorities are also asking residents to avoid the area.