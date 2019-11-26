Officer involved shooting reported in north Laredo

The Laredo Police Department is investigating a shooting in north Laredo that left an officer and two others injured.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning at around 6 a.m. when officers was called out to a disturbance at a home at 100 block of Knoll Avenue behind the Trautmann Middle School campus.

During the confrontation, one of the officers was shot in the leg and two other victims were also injured in the shooting.

All of the victims were transported to an area hospital.

The officer is in stable condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

We will keep you updated on this story as more details become available.