High chances of rain and cool conditions

We've been waiting for the rain, and it looks like Thursday and Friday are our best chances!

After a couple of days of hot and humid weather, temperatures are going to wind down and give us a cooler weekend.

On Thursday we are looking at highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 60's with an 80 percent chance of rain.

As we head into Friday, temperatures will drop into the mid 60s for our highs, which is pretty rare this time of year.

This will give us a nice cool May weekend and Mother's Day!