High chances of rain throughout the day!

It's Hump Day and we will be seeing some high chances of thunderstorms throughout the day!

We had a lot of cloud coverage throughout the day and some little drizzle here and there, but those chances of rain have increased.

On Wednesday, we are looking at a high of 87 degrees, and lows in the low 60s.

We will also have a high chance of rain with a 50 percent chance of precipitation throughout the day, so make sure to keep that umbrella or raincoat handy.

Then the sun will come out tomorrow and bring our temperatures back up into the 90s for the rest of the week!