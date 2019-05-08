High humidity and more chances of rain

It's the middle of the week and we are looking at some more chances of rain and high humidity.

On Wednesday morning, we will start off very humid and warm with temperatures in the high 70's and close to low 80s, so it's going to be very hot when you walk out the door.

It's only going to get hotter from there as we are looking at a high of 94 with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Now as we get into Thursday, that's when we are expecting more changes in our forecast.

On Thursday we are looking at a high of 90 degrees and a 70 percent chance of rain.

Not only are we expecting higher chances of rain but we are also expecting it to cool off with lows in the 60s.

Then on Friday, those cooler temperatures will stay with us, giving us a nice break from the hot and humid conditions.