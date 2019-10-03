High school cheerleader saves toddler from choking during parade

A Texas community is cheering on a high school cheerleader after she sprang into action and saved a toddler from choking.

During the Rockwall High School homecoming parade, senior Tyra Winters gave her full attention to one family in the crowd.

Winters was taking part in the festivities when she saw a kid in the crowd who was choking on a piece of candy while his mother was screaming for help.

Mother Nicole Hornback says she tried to give him the abdominal thrust maneuver but she had never taken a class on how to properly peform the procedure.

Without a second to spare, Tyra jumped off the float, ran down to the kid, grabbed them and performed three back thrusts.

Just like that, little Clarke was breathing again.

The cheerleader says she learned the skills in eighth grade; something Mrs. Hornback is eternally grateful for.