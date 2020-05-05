High school senior gets early graduation surprise

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the lives of many and has put some of our future events in limbo.

With commencement ceremonies for both local school districts still up in the air, a local high school senior got an early graduation surprise that he will remember for years to come.

What was supposed to be a typical Saturday night with friends and family turned into an unforgettable moment for United High School Senior Juan Esparza.

The Longhorn is graduating in the top 10 of his class with a 4.98 GPA.

His Mother Gracie wanted to do something special to celebrate his accomplishments, so she hatched up an elaborate idea to do a graduation parade.

His family told him that it was going to be a photo shoot, so he got dressed up in a cap and gown that he borrowed from a family member.

Little did he know that a caravan full of family, friends, and even officials with the Webb County Sheriff’s Office were pulling up just around the corner to surprise him.

Although it’s not your typical graduation, his mother says it’s about giving him the proper celebration her son deserves.

Gracie says, “It was really something to see him in his cap and gown because it’s something that he would have missed out on. We know that it’s a moment we’re not going to have but we tried our best, especially when the song played that’s when it hit me. But we went the extra mile because he deserves it.

A day and a celebration to remember.

Juan says he was completely caught off guard and it was a nice gesture to remember his senior year.

In a time of uncertainty, Juan maintains a positive attitude and encourages others to stay safe during the pandemic.

Juan says he has applied to eight schools and says he’s committed to going to the University of Texas at Austin under an environmental engineering degree.