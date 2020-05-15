High school senior opens up about graduation changes

As the end of the school year approaches, one local student is looking back on what her senior year could have been like and the new reality that high school seniors everywhere are facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

United South High School senior Kristina Treviño

For most students, graduation is a rite of passage. It’s that celebratory moment of transitioning from teen to adulthood.

For Kristina Treviño, graduating from United South High School is a family tradition that she has always dreamed of.

Being very involved in several school-related activities she along with 747 of her peers were looking forward to her senior year and all of the festivities that come with it.

After several talks regarding commencement ceremonies, UISD decided to shoot for outdoor ceremonies at the SAC in June with certain restrictions in place.

Lauren Cavazos with UISD says students will only receive two tickets each for their loved ones and seating will be six feet apart so there will be no interaction.

With these new restrictions, it sets a limit on family members, which is another change Kristina finds heartbreaking because she has a large family.

Although dates have been set for graduation, nothing is set in stone, the district says they have back up plan in the event that they shall need one.

Plan B is a virtual graduation where the district will run an online slideshow with their picture and possibly a quote from the student.

Something Kristina hopes it doesn’t come to.

With all these new changes it’s something that Kristina finds it hard to fathom.

Overall, she believes this is the best route to take because at the end of the day it's about keeping everyone safe.

The district says they plan to issue out tickets for attendees sometime next week and of course no one will be allowed to enter without a ticket.

They will also be broadcasting the graduation on their website for those who are unable to attend.