High school students take a stroll down memory lane

A group of soon to be high school graduates had a chance to visit their first alma mater, Santa Maria Elementary.

Donning their cap and gown, 20 students lined up in the hallways where they used to go to school.

As they walked through the halls of their old school, the current elementary students waited patiently so they can say congratulations to the seniors.

A couple of local students encouraged the youngsters not to give up and keep working hard.

This is an annual tradition for all LISD Seniors to visit their first school to educate the importance of staying in school to the younger students.