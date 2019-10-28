Man facing multiple charges after high-speed chase

A man is facing multiple charges after he sent authorities on a high-speed chase in south Laredo.

The incident happened on Monday morning at around 9 a.m. when a DPS Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 that was traveling on Highway 83.

The vehicle made a turn and approached the intersection of Ireland Street and Buena Vista Avenue facing east.

As the trooper was exiting his vehicle, the driver drove off until it struck a wooden post at the intersection of Norton Street and Buena Vista Avenue.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Josafat Alfredo Carillo was arrested and charged with evading arrest, and human smuggling.

Several subjects that were in the vehicle were turned over to Border Patrol.