High speed chase leads to million dollar drug bust

Authorities find several bundles of illegal narcotics after a vehicle pursuit.

The incident happened on Monday at around 5 a.m. when Border Patrol agents encountered a group of individuals loading drugs into a red Sedan near the riverbanks in the Mines Road area.

When agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver refused and sent authorities on a chase.

The driver eventually broke through the gate of a property by the Rio Grande.

The people in the Sedan then got out of the car, jumped into the river and swam into Mexico.

Agents searched the vehicle and found nine bundles of cocaine.

Laredo Police were called to the scene and they were able to recover eight more bundles that had been thrown out during the chase.

A total of 17 bundles with roughly 40 pounds of cocaine were confiscated and had a combined value of $1.2 million dollars.