High speed chases a danger to the public

The City of Laredo is recognizing the public’s risk during high speed chases when police officers pursue suspects.

These hot pursuits can be a huge risk to bystanders, officers, and criminals alike.

Nelly Vielma, a council member for District 5, says she has represented several people in her law practice that have been injured during these hot pursuits, including wrongful deaths.

According to Vielma, she and her daughter were almost caught in the middle of a hot pursuit earlier this year.

Laredo Police Department Chief, Claudio Trevino, says his department has created a ten page policy to guide the officers during these pursuits in order to keep public safety a top priority.

"If it presents a risk to the community, obviously we'll remain engaged and we will stop the suspect. If it's a lesser charge then we can get them later, especially once we call in the license plate. We can always track the vehicle, we can always get a warrant and get them that way,” Trevino says.

A meeting with federal, state, and local law enforcement is expected during a public safety advisory committee in order to review the policies of these pursuits.

Both Vielma and Trevino recommend to always be aware of your surroundings while driving or walking in public areas.