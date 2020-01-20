Ribbon cutting signifies completion of Highway 59

Traffic flow in one major intersection in town will see less traffic back-up during rush hour.

The newly completed highway will help drivers in north Laredo get from point A to point B quickly. However, crews were still on hand cleaning up more than two years after the project.

It's an overpass that will connect the already existing 69 westbound and U.S. 59 Loop main lanes, the roads that intersect and run perpendicular to I-35 on the north side of town.

Now you don't have to take the underpass lanes and encounter street lights which are directly under the intersection.

Tuesday, TxDOT will be hosting a ribbon cutting in a safe zone on the Highway 69 westbound lanes direction.

This connects main roads McPherson and International to Mines Road and the World Trade Bridge.

Department of Public Safety along with state, local and federal officials will be on hand for the ceremony. It starts at 10 a.m.

This was made possible through federal and state funding. More than $25 million covers the cost.

SER Construction partners out of Houston constructed the project.