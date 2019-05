Congratulations to actress Hilary Duff on her new engagement.

Duff announced her engagement on Instagram Thursday by posting a photo.

The former Disney Channel star is engaged to musician Mathew Koma.

The actress caption the photo “He asked me to be his wife”.

Duff gave birth to the couple’s first child last year, and she also has a six-year-old with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Congratulations to them both!