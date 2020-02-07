His Girl Friday!

We've got that frozen feeling on a Friday morning!

Once again we are going to be waking up to temperatures in the 40s, but we will warm up quickly by the afternoon hours.

On Friday we will start out in the high 30s and warm up to a high os 79 degrees.

These warmer conditions will continue all weekend long.

On Sunday we are looking to see a high of 82 degrees and lows in the 60s.

By Monday, we are looking to start the week with some chances of rain.

These chances of rain will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday, giving us temperatures in the 70s.