Trautmann students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

The Trautmann 6th grade campus welcomed parents to a National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration for the month of October.

Spanish course students set up educational exhibits in the school library to illustrate the rich diversity among Latin American countries. Students displayed physical exhibits in addition to power-point presentations that included photographs and illustrations of numerous Latin American cuisines, cities, celebrities, flags, currencies, statistics, and traditions.

Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15th to October 15th, by celebrating the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Mexico, Spain, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

The exhibit was a joint effort between Bilingual Department High School Coordinators Dr. Julissa Liendo and Guadalupe Aguilar, working with Trautmann Spanish language teacher Maria Figueroa, and English Learners Language Arts teacher Georgina Hernandez.