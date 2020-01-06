Organization makes Three Kings' Day special for Nuevo Laredo children

Yesterday children in Latin America left their shoes out under the Christmas tree in hopes of receiving gifts from the Three Wise Men.

Some children won't be as fortunate as others, and the League of United Latin American Citizen's is stepping in to provide toys.

LULAC will cross into Nuevo Laredo to gift toys to kids waiting in shelters with their families.

Julie Contreras with LULAC explains what the sharing of these gifts means to them.

"Today we're gonna extend them a small gift, but its hope, and let them know that the United States of America, the people of America, love and want them. And to remind them today, that Jesus was a refugee."

The celebration will consist of a small prayer, the distribution of toys, and a small lunch will also be provided for the kids present.