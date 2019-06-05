Hit the track as part of National Running Day

It’s time to lace up your shoes and hit the ground running as part of National Running Day.

Whether you're an avid runner or someone who has never taken the plunge, almost anyone can participate!

Before you tear up the track, though, there are a few things to keep in mind to stay safe.

Make sure to apply lubricant or bandages to sensitive parts of your body that could rub against clothes.

Experts also advise avoiding high fiber and fatty foods before a run and use the bathroom before you hit the road.

All that movement can kick start digestion and finding yourself suddenly in need of a bathroom is a real thing.

Wearing properly sized shoes and socks will also protect your feet and staying hydrated can prevent heat stroke.

Finally, listen to your body and take a break if you need one.