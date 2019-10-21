Hochman Educational Grants continue to assist teachers

Some teachers from both Laredo school districts get a helping hand in getting extra school resources into their classrooms.

For the 18th year Doctor Michael Hochman has committed money for the Rochelle and Sidney Hochman Educational Support Grants.

The goal of the grant is to give public school teachers money to be able to supplement educational resources for classroom essentials.

For the past 17 years the grant has helped 800 teachers with grants varying from $100 to $500.

"Well education has always been very imporatnt to me," said Dr. Michael Hochman. "I am a product of public school education so I think its always important to give back to your community and to the schools in the community."

Hochman says both his mother and sister are teachers, so he says he knows what its like for educators to provide resources for their students.