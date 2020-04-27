Hold on until May!

It's going to be another hot and humid week in the Gateway City but not as bad as last week!

On Monday, we will start out nice and breezy in the upper 60s but we will quickly warm up to a high of 92 as we head into the afternoon.

On Tuesday, we will get even hotter with temperatures at 98 degrees.

As we head into Wednesday, we will get a little bit hotter, but some clouds will start to move in giving us a 20 percent chance of rain.

Then on Thursday, things will still be a little cloudy but we will still remain hot and humid in the low 90s.

On Friday, we could see a high of 98 degrees and on Saturday those 100s are looking to make a comeback.