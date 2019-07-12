Holding Institute asking for donations of any kind

An organization that helps migrants and low-income families in our community is seeing a strain in their utility bills.

The Holding Institute has been busy at work since the influx of migrants that have made their way to our city.

As temperatures started to rise, so did the facility’s utility bills.

The Holding Institute is now seeing huge increases in both their electricity and waters bills and the blame is not just on migrants but also others in the community who take advantage of their services.

Pastor Mike Smith many asylum seekers and homeless residents come into the facility looking to escape the heat and take a shower.

Since the start of the crisis, the Holding Institute has been providing 100 meals daily for migrants and others in the community.

They are now requesting donations of any kind that can help.