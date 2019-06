The Holding Institute welcomed some much-needed donations over the weekend.

According to the Holding Institute executive director Mike Smith, the organization is always in need of goods.

On Saturday morning, they were able to gather items such as toothbrushes, socks, and non-perishable food.

Mike Smith says just having a good clean set of clothes makes a world of difference to all the people being helped.

All the food served is cooked right there at the Holding Institute.