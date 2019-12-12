NeighborWorks Laredo to host home buying class

With Christmas right around the corner, a local organization is looking to put you into the home of your dreams just in time for the holidays.

Purchasing a house can be quite intimidating for some; as a result, representatives over at NeighborWorks organize monthly seminars for those interested in buying a home.

Future homeowners will get a chance to learn about the entire home buying process, down payment assistance and the process of taking out a loan.

Once you purchase a home, you must follow through on the process to keep your home buy keeping up with mortgage payments and paperwork.

The event will take place on December 14th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 216 Bob Bullock Loop.

For more information, you can call 956-712-9100.

The event is free and open to the public.