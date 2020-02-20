NeighborWorks hosting Home Fair Expo

An organization that helps locals acquire the home of their dreams is inviting the community to an upcoming fair.

NeighborWorks Laredo will be hosting its ninth annual 2020 HomeBuying Fair.

Almost every month NeighborWorks organizes home buying courses, so that future homeowners can learn the do’s and don’ts about buying a home.

This time around, representatives over at NeighborWorks have decided to host an event where the community can learn how to build, buy and beautify their home.

Several booths and vendors will be on hand offering information and assistance with any of your needs pertaining to purchasing a home.

Not only will guest get a chance to ask questions and get information, there will also be plenty of games and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

There will even be a pet costume contest where animal lovers can bring their pets to compete for the big bone.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 28th at the Sames Auto Arena.

For more information, you can call 956-712-9100.