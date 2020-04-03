Homeland Security investigating COVID-19 rapid tests kits

According to officials, the 20,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits purchased by a private clinic here in town cannot be used for testing.

The kits have been recovered by the department of Homeland Security, now investigating the case.

The City secured the purchase of 2,500 COVID-19 rapid test kits, but never actually exchanged money, so no dollars were spent, and no tests were administered to anyone.



Even though these rapid COVID-19 test kits were cleared by FDA certification, Dr. Hector Gonzalez and staff still had to run their own validity protocols.

Medical Director for the City of Laredo, Dr. Gonzalez, says that all COVID-19 test kits across the country are new and are all made from scratch because the coronavirus is a new disease that we have not fought before.



When the City got their hands on new rapid test kits that can give results in as little as twenty minutes, standard practice still went into place.

"We had been told by the manufacturer of the test, and the literature, that it was 93 and 97 percent effective, which was great. But doing our controls, we didn't like the results that we were getting because they weren't anywhere near. And so, we couldn't use them and we decided not to use them because they weren't a good product."



This caused the City to cancel its mobile drive thru test site, which was originally expected to be used Sunday or Monday.

The City never paid for the test kits, which have all been recovered by federal authorities, but the value for each test kit ran at $75.



Despite the in-adequacy of the test kits, City Manager Robert Eads described that the City has been looking day to day for test kits, too.

"We have a day-to-day operation at our purchasing department, our Health Department, scouring the world, if you can imagine, for test kits, so that never really stopped."

In a press release, the private clinic that purchased the test kits, Clear Choice ER, says their commitment to the City is unwavering and they are working with the Department of Homeland Security on whether fraud was involved in this case.