Homeland Security requests more troops to help CBP

The Department of Homeland Security has asked the Pentagon to call up 1,000 Texas National Guard Troops to help Customs and Border Protection.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has agreed to use the National Guard to support CBP; however, the Pentagon has not approved the request.

If approved, the troops would represent a significant increase in the number of U.S. troops providing support along the border.

There are currently 1,900 National Guard members supporting border security.

It’s all part of an operation called "Guardian Support" which began at the start of the Trump administration.

This is in addition to 2,300 active-duty troops currently assigned to border missions.