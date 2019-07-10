Homeland Security sees a decrease in border arrests

Border arrests have dropped 28 percent from May to June, which is a bigger decline than the same period last year.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the new findings on Tuesday.

DHS credits the cooperation from Mexican officials on the recent drop in numbers.

Mexico agreed to work with the U.S. after President Trump threatened tariffs if the country did not increase its immigration enforcement.

The department said in a statement that there is still a humanitarian crisis and influx of migrants at the border that they are working to address.