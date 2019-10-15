Homeowner's Halloween decoration gets censored

It’s the “Not-so-Great Pumpkin” Charlie Brown!

A north Fulton County neighbor put up a sign censoring his own Halloween decoration because some of his neighbors say it goes too far.

Mike Oneill’s homemade Halloween decoration certainly stands out but over the weekend Mike decided to cover a certain part of that display with a sign.

After the HOA in his north Fulton County neighborhood asked him to take the display down.

Mike says he puts up the same display outside his home in the Grogans Bluff neighborhood off and on for the past decade.

But this weekend, an HOA board member told him that more new neighbors with small children have moved in and they are finding it offensive.

While he put it up just to make people laugh, Mike now hopes his controversial display might end up making them think.

Mike says he hasn’t decided yet if he’ll leave that sign up or maybe try sitting the pumpkin man down.