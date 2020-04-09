Hospital encourages community to send words of encouragement

One local hospital is asking family members of patients to send a little tender loving care in a very unique way.

Currently, Doctors Hospital of Laredo is not allowing visitors.

Their new policy went into effect back in March for the health and safety of everyone in their care.

Therefore, they came up with a solution, you can now send your loved one a note online to help lift their spirits.

The hospital is asking you to go to their website and fill out the form with your message.

That message will be delivered to the patient's room in an envelope, Monday through Friday.