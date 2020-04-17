Hospitals across country overwhelmed as healthcare workers fall ill

With many of the medical staffers who tested positive for COVID-19 now quarantined at home or being treated at the hospital, the stress of having to fill in for them now falls on the remaining members of the team.

Doctor Victor Trevino highlighted the problem of health professionals on the frontline in the battle against COVID-19, becoming patients themselves.



It's a problem being seen across the country as well as here in Laredo, too.

"This puts a tremendous strain on the hospitals and the ability to take care of our patients."

Laredo Medical Center has had 64 of their hospital staff test positive for COVID-19, ten have recovered, but it still leaves the hospital in a difficult position.



KGNS reached out to LMC to see what they are doing to make up for staff who need to quarantine themselves.



They have not responded, but Dr. Victor Trevino says all efforts are being taken to prevent further infection.

"We're finding out that the nurses or the health professionals, after two weeks, still test positive, even though they're clinically well."



According to a survey released by National Nurses United, only 19 percent of the 6,500 surveyed across 48 states knew if their employer had policies to address if workers were potentially exposed to the virus.

"We want to let the public know that this is not because of a negligent thing, this is a nature of this virus, this virus is very aggressive and it seeps into our healthcare professionals."

According to a survey from National Nurses United, less than a third of nurses in the U.S. work at healthcare facilities with enough PPE to handle a COVID-19 outbreak.