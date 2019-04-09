Hot Hot Heat!

It’s time to put away those jackets and long-sleeve shirts because it’s going to be a hot one!

On Tuesday we will start off in the high 60’s but we will skyrocket into the high 90s by the afternoon.

Then on Wednesday, we will see a possible high of 101 degrees, which is our first sighting of triple-digit temperatures since last year.

Most parts of the country don’t see triple digits until the summer, but not here in south Texas.

Then on Thursday we will cool down to the low 90s and by the weekend we are expecting some chances of showers which will cool things down, but that humidity will still remain high.

Have a great week!