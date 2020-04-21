The Heat is On!

It's going to be another day of hot and humid conditions!

After a day of almost nearing those hundred-degree temperatures, we are going to drop but we are still going to stay in the 90s.

On Tuesday, we will start out in the low 70s and reach a high of 95 by the afternoon. There will be some cloud coverage, but it's still going to be hot.

Then on Wednesday, we will start out in the upper 60s and see a high of 96 degrees.

On Thursday we will hit a high of 95 degrees, and on Friday, brace yourself because we are going to witness our first sighting our triple digit temperatures.

On Friday, we will start out in the low 70s and see a high of 101 degrees.

Luckily these hundreds won't last too long; we are hoping to drop down to the 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

But remember, here in Laredo, summer always starts a month early and we are nearing the end of April.