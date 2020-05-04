Hot Hot Heat!

It's going to be another hot week in Laredo as we enter the first full week of May!

On Monday we'll start out in the low 70s and see a high of about 102 degrees by the afternoon. Of course with the heat index and the high humidity, it's going to feel a lot hotter than that.

Then on Tuesday, not much is going to change, as we expect a high of 99 along with a 20 percent chance of rain.

As we head into the middle of the week, we are going to see some cloud coverage which could bring temperatures down into the low 90s which is still hot but more bearable than the triple digits.

On Thursday we are looking at a high of 96 degrees, with mostly sunny skies, but those chances of rain are going to make a comeback on Friday.

Friday we could hit a high of 99; fortunately, we are expecting a cool air mass that is expected to bringing temperatures down into the 70s on Saturday and a 30 percent chance of rain.

Until then, just try to survive the heat!