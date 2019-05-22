Hot Humid Forecast

Very humid gulf air has returned to all but west Texas in the lower atmosphere. Above is very warm desert air reaching north from Mexico across south and central Texas. Further north, the humid air is free to rise to form tall thunderstorms from north Texas across Oklahoma and into Missouri. A growing mountain of very warm air over the south and southeastern U.S. will guide weather systems that could change our weather on a course far away from our part of Texas.

I'm expecting warm, humid, breezy tonight with low cloud developing late. Lows in the upper 70's. Clearing skies, breezy and humid Thursday, high in the upper 90's. Party to mostly sunny afternoons and humid Friday through Sunday, high in the mid to high 90's. Mostly sunny humid afternoons Monday through Wednesday, high in the upper 90's to around 100.