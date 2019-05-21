Humid Heat Returning

Dry air at the surface will quickly be replaced by very humid gulf air overnight. Desert air will remain aloft, acting as a lid, preventing tall rain clouds from developing. The desert air above will stir in near enough to the surface each afternoon to mostly clear away any low morning clouds. A growing mountain of hot air will be centered over the eastern gulf states during this forecast period, preventing weather systems that could change our weather from coming our way. This will be a hot humid combination likely to last through the forecast period.

I'm expecting warm and becoming humid tonight, low cloud possible late, low in the high 70's. Clearing hot and humid Wednesday, high around 100. Mostly sunny hot and humid afternoons through the weekend and into next week, highs in the high 90's to around 100.