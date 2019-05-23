Hot Humid and Breezy

Our weather will change very little over the 7 day forecast period as a growing dome of very warm air over the southeastern U.S. west into Texas will force weather systems that could change our weather to track well away from our part of the state. Humid gulf air will continue to occupy the lower several thousand feet of the atmosphere while warm desert air will lie above. The desert air above will act as a lid on the ability of clouds to grow tall where showers would be possible.

I'm expecting cloudy late tonight, breezy and humid, low in the high 70's. Partly cloudy afternoons Friday through Sunday, high in the mid to high 90's. Partly to mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday, high in the upper 90's to around 100. Partly cloudy Thursday, high in the high 90's.