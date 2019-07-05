Hot July 7 Day Period

A deepening layer of very warm dry air will be our main weather control during the 7 day forecast period. Not as much dry air will stir in during Saturday afternoon meaning that more cumulus clouds will be in our skies. I will watch the radar on the outside chance that an isolated shower could form on the west advancing afternoon sea breeze (I'm not expecting this to happen...). Dry air aloft will stir in more easily beginning Sunday with lower afternoon humidity and higher temperatures. The hotter sunny weather will continue most of the coming week.

I'm expecting partly cloudy and becoming humid the second half of tonight, low in the upper 70's. Partly cloudy Saturday, a bit more humid than Friday, highs a little above 100. Mostly sunny with lower afternoon humidity Sunday through Friday, highs 103 to 105.