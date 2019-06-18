Hot Midweek

Desert air has arrived aloft. This is mixing down close enough to the surface to raise our temperatures above 100F. The desert air above also prevents the air near the surface from being buoyant enough to produce or support updrafts that could result in tall rain clouds. Thunderstorms cannot form over our area, or survive a trip into our area. The desert air will be most pronounced Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures rising above 105F.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the upper 70's to around 80. Sunny and quite hot Wednesday and Thursday, highs close to 107F. Mostly sunny Friday through Monday, highs around 103. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers Tuesday, highs around 100.