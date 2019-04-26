Hot, More Humid by Sunday

A mix of dry Trans Pecos and southern Great Plains air will slowly move east of Texas. Southeasterly winds will return, bringing in a shallow layer of more humid air from the gulf. The moist air may be sufficient for patchy low morning clouds Sunday, a better chance of morning clouds by Monday. Dry warm air just above will mix any low cloud away with mostly sunny hot afternoons. A deepening layer of humid gulf air will bring the chance of scattered showers late in the week.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low in the low 60's. Mostly sunny Saturday, high in the mid 90's. Patchy low cloud is possible Sunday morning, a better chance of low cloud beginning Monday morning, mostly sunny hot afternoons Sunday through Wednesday, highs in the mid to high 90's, low each night above 70 beginning Monday night onward. Mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday with a chance of scattered showers, highs in the high 80's to low 90's.