Hot N Cold

Mother Nature changes her mind like a girl changes clothes.

Over the weekend we saw temperatures reach as high as 88 degrees; now we are going to start seeing more winter-like temperatures.

On Monday morning, we will start out in the high 50s and see a high of 78 by the afternoon.

We might also see some patchy fog around south Texas, so be careful when you are out on your morning commute.

As we head into Monday evening, temperatures will start to drop to the 40s, giving us a high of 59 on Tuesday.

Then on Tuesday temperatures will dip into the mid-30s overnight.

So even though it's going to get cold, we are only going to deal with these cold temperatures overnight and in the early morning hours.

Don't forget the official start of winter is four days away!