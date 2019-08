A mountain of hot dry air is seen on the satellite imagery and on weathermaps of the weather all the way up to 30,000' in altitude. Weather traffic is forced to track around this system, well away from our area. There is every indication that our mountain of hot dry air will not move away or diminish anytime soon.

I'm expecting clear and humid the remainder of tonight, low around 80. Sunny and hot with lower afternoon humidity this weekend and all of next week, highs 105 to 107.