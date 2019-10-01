Hot October Weather

A tropical airmass remains in control of our weather. Cooler air has reached the central Great Plains. The southern edge of the cooler airmass will stall out across central Texas Thursday, leaving our area in the tropical air. A weak wave in the upper level wind flow will approach from the gulf Thursday, bringing slight chances of some scattered showers Thursday through Saturday. A new cool airmass from the Great Plains will shift our winds into the north late Monday with somewhat cooler temperatures.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the high 70's. Partly cloudy Wednesday, high in the high 90's. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of some scattered showers Thursday through Saturday, high in the low to mid 90's. Partly cloudy Sunday, high in the mid 90's. Partly to mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, high in the high 80's.