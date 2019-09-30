Hot Start to October

Cooler airmasses continue to track far to our north across the northern Great Plains and Mississippi Valley. The atmosphere above south Texas will be a little drier Tuesday, and lifted air will not be as buoyant. Showers, which were scattered today, will be even less common Tuesday and Wednesday. A weak ripple in the upper level wind flow will move west from the gulf between Thursday and Saturday with a slight chance of a scattered shower. A new cooler airmass from the Great Plains may finally reach south Texas around Monday.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the high 70's. Partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, high in the high 90's.Partly cloudy Thursday through Saturday with a slight chance of scattered showers, highs in the low to mid 90's. Partly cloudy Sunday, high in the mid 90's. Mostly cloudy Monday with a chance of a scattered shower. Not as hot, high in the 80's.