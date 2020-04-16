Hot Sunday and Next Week

Warmer and more humid gulf air is moving northwestward into our area. The air will begin to feel more humid, and the temperatures overnight will not be as cool as the last two nights. Drier and warm air above the gulf air will mix in, and partially mix the low clouds away Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be warm. A cooler airmass from the Great Plains will edge into our area early Saturday and stall near our area. Moisture lifting above the front may cause some drizzle or scattered showers. By Sunday, the cool air will exit to the east, allowing for the return of much warmer tropical air. The hot weather will persist through most of next week.

I'm expecting mainly cloudy tonight, low in the mid to high 60's. Cloudy Friday morning, some clearing in the afternoon. Warmer and humid, high in the mid 80's. Cloudy Saturday, a chance of some drizzle or scattered showers, especially in the first half of the day, high in the high 70's. Partly cloudy and hot Sunday through Thursday, high in the low to mid 90's.