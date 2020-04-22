Hot Through Friday

Fairly humid air tonight, then dry air moves in just after dawn Thursday. Drier, but still rather hot air will flow in from northwest Texas Thursday. Hot dry air from the Mexican Plateau will bring 100F heat Friday. Great Plains air will bring dry, lower, but still close to 90F temperatures this weekend.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, warm and humid, not quite as warm and humid as last night, low near 70. Sunny with lower humidity Thursday, high in the mid 90's. Sunny hot and dry Friday, highs a little above 100. Partly to mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, highs close to 90. Partly cloudy Monday through Wednesday, highs in the low 90's Monday and Wednesday, the upper 90's Tuesday.