Hot Through Friday, Not as Hot on Weekend

A deepening layer of very warm desert air is expanding north from Mexico atop a shallow layer of humid gulf air. We may have patchy fog or low cloud each early morning through Friday. Afternoons will be mainly sunny and hot as the desert air above mixes down not quite to the surface. A cold front from the Pacific will arrive early Saturday with a slight chance of a shower, followed by seasonal temperatures for late March. An wave in the upper level wind flow will approach from the west Monday with a slight chance of a shower.

I'm expecting some patchy fog or low clouds each morning through Friday, lows each dawn in the mid to upper 60's. Mainly sunny hot afternoons Wednesday through Friday, highs in the mid to upper 90's. A slight chance of a morning shower Saturday, then partly cloudy Saturday afternoon and Sunday, high in the low to mid 80's. Mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, a slight chance of a shower Monday, high in the low 80's.