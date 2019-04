Hot dry air from the Mexican Plateau will bring the hottest weather so far this season Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will not be as high Thursday on as our weather will move in from the Rockies and Great Plains.

I'm expecting clear and cool tonight, low in the low 60's, cooler on low lying ground. Sunny and hot Tuesday and Wednesday, high in the high 90's Tuesday, around 100 Wednesday. Mostly sunny Thursday, high in the upper 80's. Partly cloudy Friday through Monday, highs in the 80's.